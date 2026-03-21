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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ALkem Laboratories' Daman facility gets GMP compliance certificate

ALkem Laboratories' Daman facility gets GMP compliance certificate

Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Alkem Laboratories announced that it has received a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance certificate from the Malta Medicines Authority for its manufacturing facility located in Daman, India.

The certificate is valid for a period of three years from the date of inspection being 09th December, 2025.

The inspection was conducted between 5 December 2025 and 9 December 2025. Following the inspection the facility was granted the GMP compliance certificate, subject to three major observations along with a few minor observations noted by the authority.

Alkem Laboratories is engaged in the pharmaceutical business with global operations. The company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.

 

The companys consolidated net profit rose 2% to Rs 653.53 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 640.79 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 10.7% YoY to Rs 3,736.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The scrip rose 0.32% to end at Rs 5,257.75 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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