DCX Systems rises after bagging Rs 68-cr order from HAL

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
DCX Systems rose 4.75% to Rs 186.35 after the company secured a purchase order worth Rs 68.05 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

The order entails the manufacture and supply of custom-made antennas and power supplies for airborne applications.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian defense manufacturing players, offering a full service and manufacturing electronic systems and cable harnesses for both international and domestic reputed customers.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 10.01 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 39.5% year-on-year to Rs 121.06 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

