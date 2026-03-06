Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade; broader market outperforms

The domestic equity indices traded with modest losses in early trade, tracking weak global cues as oil prices surged to their highest level since the summer of 2024 amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The Nifty traded above the 24,550 mark. Private bank, PSU bank and financial services shares declined while IT, pharma and media shares advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 332.82 points or 0.41% to 79,688.08. The Nifty 50 index fell 96.10 points or 0.39% to 24,661.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.30% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.44%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,862 shares rose and 980 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,752.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,153.37 crore in the Indian equity market on 05 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.32% to 18.27.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Fractal Analytics jumped 3.67% after its consolidated net profit jumped 10.6% to Rs 102.60 crore on 20.8% increase in net sales to Rs 854.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Tata Elxsi added 1.02%. The company launched DevStudio.ai, a multi-agent, ASPICE-aligned GenAI platform to accelerate the automotive software development (SDLC) for OEMs, system suppliers and semiconductor companies.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.18% to 6.650 compared with previous session close of 6.669.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 91.6150 compared with its close of 91.6450 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement rose 0.76% to Rs 160,885.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.09% to 98.95.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.22% to 4.139.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement declined 94 cents or 1.10% to $84.47 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Friday, tracking Wall Street losses overnight as the Iran conflict pushed energy prices higher.

On the commodity exchanges, oil prices broke through the $80 per barrel mark, with Brent futures last trading at $84.17.

More uncertainty was also seen on the global trade front after New York Attorney General Letitia James and the top prosecutors of 23 other states once again sued to block President Donald Trumps global tariff regime.

This comes after the U.S. Court of International Trade had ruled on Thursday that companies were entitled to tariff refunds from Trumps duties that were struck down by the Supreme Court.

On Wall Street, stocks resumed their decline Thursday after a one-day respite as concerns over the Iran war flared up again.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 784.67 points, or 1.61%, to 47,954.74. The S&P 500 fell 0.56% to 6,830.71, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.26% to 22,748.99.

