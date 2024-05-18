Deco-Mica standalone net profit rises 62.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.64% to Rs 26.71 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1.32% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.32% to Rs 77.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Deco-Mica rose 62.75% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.64% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.