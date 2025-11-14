Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.16% to Rs 29.28 croreNet Loss of Uniroyal Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 29.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.2828.66 2 OPM %2.422.51 -PBDT0.330.46 -28 PBT-0.07-0.02 -250 NP-0.07-0.02 -250
