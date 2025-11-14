Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mishka Exim consolidated net profit rises 235.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 628.10% to Rs 8.81 crore

Net profit of Mishka Exim rose 235.71% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 628.10% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.811.21 628 OPM %6.477.44 -PBDT0.650.20 225 PBT0.620.17 265 NP0.470.14 236

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

