Dhabriya Polywood spurts after arm bags Rs 25-cr orders from Godrej Group

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Dhabriya Polywood zoomed 9.12% to Rs 404 after it has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dynasty Modular Furnitures, has received letters of intent (LOIs) from the Godrej Group aggregating to Rs 25.30 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said Dhabriya Polywood has secured an order worth Rs 16.10 crore for facade glazing, aluminium door and window works. The project is scheduled to be completed over 24 months in various tranches, as per the terms of the order.

Separately, Dynasty Modular Furnitures has received an order worth Rs 9.20 crore for modular kitchen works. This contract is to be executed over 12 months in multiple tranches.

 

Both orders are domestic in nature. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity. The contracts do not fall under related party transactions.

Dhabriya Polywood is one of the leading manufacturer & suppliers of Extruded PVC/uPVC Profile Sections and Dstona Sheets & Moldings for various furnishing & furniture applications (i.e. Doors, Partitions, Ceiling, Paneling, fencing, prefabs, interior & furnishing etc.), uPVC Window & Doors and Aluminum Window Systems.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 100.5% to Rs 7.66 crore on 19.6% rise in revenue fro, operations to Rs 65.66 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

