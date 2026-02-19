Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coforge Ltd Spurts 2.4%

Coforge Ltd Spurts 2.4%

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Coforge Ltd has lost 16.92% over last one month compared to 8.29% fall in BSE Teck index and 2.18% rise in the SENSEX

Coforge Ltd rose 2.4% today to trade at Rs 1405.7. The BSE Teck index is up 0.75% to quote at 16781.98. The index is down 8.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Technologies Ltd increased 1.78% and Tech Mahindra Ltd added 1.64% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 9.31 % over last one year compared to the 10.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coforge Ltd has lost 16.92% over last one month compared to 8.29% fall in BSE Teck index and 2.18% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6545 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1994 on 08 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1190.84 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

