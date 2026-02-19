Atishay jumps on securing Rs 34 lakh order from Government of Maharashtra

Atishay jumped 3.25% to Rs 187.70 after it has secured a domestic work order from the State Health Assurance Society (SHAS), Government of Maharashtra.

The order pertains to printing PVC Ayushman Cards under the integrated Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana schemes.

The contract, valued at Rs 33.67 lakh, involves printing PVC Ayushman Cards for three districts in Maharashtra. The cards are to be delivered to the concerned Taluka Health Officers (THOs) and Medical Officers of Health (MOH) of respective municipal corporations, in strict compliance with operational guidelines issued by the National Health Authority, New Delhi.

The order is to be executed within 180 days from the date of issuance of the work order.

The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related party transactions. It also confirmed that neither the promoters nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and fintech services.

The compnays standalone net profit slipped 10.90% to Rs 1.88 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2.11 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1.51% to Rs 15.45 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 15.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

