Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit declines 30.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 10.62 crore
Net profit of Digidrive Distributors declined 30.30% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.69% to Rs 4.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 47.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.6210.26 4 47.6342.93 11 OPM %-14.310.78 --2.71-1.44 - PBDT5.707.47 -24 6.076.75 -10 PBT5.607.36 -24 5.686.33 -10 NP3.985.71 -30 4.064.65 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit declines 21.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 28.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 164.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 137.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 31.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon