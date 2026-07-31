Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.48%, rises for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 8029, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.21% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% slide in NIFTY and a 21.06% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8029, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24401.75. The Sensex is at 78202.2, up 0.35%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 22.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26346.05, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8055, up 2.5% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 26.21% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% slide in NIFTY and a 21.06% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 78.18 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.