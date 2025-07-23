Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 04:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dynamic Cables Q1 PAT climbs 57% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Dynamic Cables reported 56.98 surge in standalone net profit to Rs 18.21 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 11.60 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations grew 25.64% YoY to Rs 262.04 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 24.37 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 56.01% increase from Rs 15.62 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The companys operating profit rose 22.83% YoY to Rs 26.90 crore in Q1 FY26. However, the operating profit margin slightly declined to 10.3% from 10.5% in Q1 FY25.

The export sales stood at Rs 24 crore during the quarter, with deemed exports contributing an additional Rs 16 crore.

 

The companys order book reached approximately Rs 734 crore as of 30 June 2025, up from Rs 468 crore a year earlier. The growth in the order book is attributed to strong demand from power utilities/EPC contractors, exports, and renewable energy segments.

Ashish Mangal, managing director of Dynamic Cables, commented, We are delighted to report that we have achieved our highest-ever Q1 performance across revenue, operating profits, and PATa clear reflection of our consistent focus on execution excellence, operational efficiency, and strategic discipline. This strong start to the financial year is driven by healthy domestic demand across both government and private sector projects in power distribution and renewable energy, supported by sustained sectoral momentum. Despite geopolitical issues, our export contribution remained consistent around 10%.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to capitalizing on emerging opportunities across our core markets, aided by favorable policy developments and rising infrastructure investments. With a robust order book, a clear growth roadmap, and a strong emphasis on execution, we are confident in our ability to maintain this momentum and create long-term value for all stakeholders.

Dynamic Cables is a leading manufacturer of power infrastructure cables, including low voltage (LV), medium voltage (MV), high voltage (HV), power control, instrumentation, and signaling cables. The company supplies its products to government DISCOMs, private distribution companies, EPC contractors, industrial customers, and export markets. It operates three manufacturing plants located in Jaipur and Reengus, Rajasthan. Business operations are managed through its corporate office in Jaipur and five regional sales offices across India.

The scrip declined 1.89% to Rs 445 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

