Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit declines 90.80% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 95.45% to Rs 46.60 croreNet profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt declined 90.80% to Rs 62.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 674.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 95.45% to Rs 46.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1025.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales46.601025.08 -95 OPM %452.9486.62 -PBDT64.06686.32 -91 PBT62.02683.70 -91 NP62.03674.34 -91
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST