Embassy Property Developments Pvt standalone net profit declines 90.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 95.45% to Rs 46.60 crore

Net profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt declined 90.80% to Rs 62.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 674.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 95.45% to Rs 46.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1025.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.46.601025.08452.9486.6264.06686.3262.02683.7062.03674.34

