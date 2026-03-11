Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EMS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

EMS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mar 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

DCM Financial Services Ltd, Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd and Ceinsys Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2026.

EMS Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 311 at 11-Mar-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12659 shares in the past one month.

 

DCM Financial Services Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 5.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5098 shares in the past one month.

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd spiked 18.20% to Rs 271.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9249 shares in the past one month.

Handson Global Management (HGM) Ltd jumped 15.67% to Rs 58.99. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5785 shares in the past one month.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd advanced 15.25% to Rs 1002.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42570 shares in the past one month.

Mar 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

