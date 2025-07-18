Friday, July 18, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IOB Q1 PAT jumps 76% YoY to Rs 1,111 cr

IOB Q1 PAT jumps 76% YoY to Rs 1,111 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported 75.57% rise in net profit to Rs 1,111.04 crore on 17.15% increase in total income to Rs 8,866.47 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Operating profit stood at Rs 2,357.95 crore in Q1 FY26, up 40.70% from Rs 1,675.86 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax climbed 105.13% year on year to Rs 1,513.9 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Net Interest Income (NII) jumped 12.49% to Rs 2,746 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 2,441 crore reported in Q1 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) stood to 3.06% in Q1 FY26 as compared to 3.04% registered in the same period a year ago.

 

Total business stood at Rs 5,93,213 crore as on 30 June 2025, up 12.19% from Rs 5,28,773 crore as on 30 June 2024. Total Deposit rose 10.75% to Rs 3,30,792 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 2,98,681 crore in Q1 FY25.

CASA ratio stood at 43.78% in Q1 FY26 as against 42.17% in Q1 FY25. Total CASA increased by 15% to Rs 1,44,837 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Rs 1,25,947 crore in Q1 FY25.

Gross advances during the quarter stood at Rs 2,62,421 crore, jumped 14.05% from Rs 2,30,092 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, Gross non performing assets (NPA) stood at Rs 5,178 crore, down 22.11% as against Rs 6,649 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Gross NPA ratio stood at 1.97% as on 30 June 2025 as against 2.89% as on 30 June 2024. Net NPA ratio stood at 0.32% as on 30 June 2025 as compared with 0.51% as on 30 June 2024.

Provision Coverage ratio stood of 97.47% as on 30 June 2025 as against 96.96 % as on 30 June 2024.

The Basel III capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) improved by 46 basis points to 18.28% as of 30 June 2025, comprising a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 15.78% and a Tier II capital ratio of 2.50%.

Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank were up 0.20% to Rs 39.92 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

