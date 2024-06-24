Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 48.35 points or 0.39% at 12423.11 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (down 3.63%), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (down 2.01%),Sanmit Infra Ltd (down 1.99%),IRM Energy Ltd (down 1.61%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.27%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.75%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.72%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.69%), and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 0.56%).

On the other hand, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 5.93%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 4.96%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 3.4%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 279.25 or 0.54% at 52215.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 99.35 points or 0.63% at 15767.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.1 points or 0.15% at 23536.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 155.69 points or 0.2% at 77365.59.

On BSE,2131 shares were trading in green, 1807 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News