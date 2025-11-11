Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Esab India spurts after strong Q2 results

Esab India spurts after strong Q2 results

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Esab India spurted 10.21% to Rs 5,342 after the company reported robust Q2 FY26 results.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations rose 12.7% year-on-year and 8.39% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 381.55 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income grew 22% YoY to Rs 414.8 crore, aided by a sharp jump in other income to Rs 33.25 crore from Rs 1.26 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 71.7% YoY to Rs 101.03 crore, compared with Rs 58.83 crore in Q2 FY25, and was up 83.4% sequentially. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 83.5% YoY to Rs 79.2 crore, versus Rs 43.16 crore last year, and was higher 93.5% QoQ.

 

Excluding extraordinary items of Rs 24.23 crore, adjusted PAT stood at Rs 54.97 crore, marking a 27.36% YoY and 34.27% QoQ increase.

Total expenditure rose 11.6% YoY and 5.6% QoQ to Rs 309.33 crore during the quarter. Employee expenses rose 10.59% YoY to Rs 33.09 crore during the quarter. Depreciation rose 6.6% YoY to Rs 4.04 crore, and interest expense surged 263.64% YoY to Rs 0.40 crore.

Net cash flow from operating activities stood at Rs 49.22 crore in H1 FY26, lower than a cash flow of Rs 88.17 crore in H1 FY25.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for FY26, with the record date set for 14 November 2025.

Esab India is engaged in the business of fabrication technology. This includes manufacturing and selling of welding, cutting and allied products and also provides engineering, support and consulting services. It caters to both domestic and international markets.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

