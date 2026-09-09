ESDS Software Solution hits upper circuit, surges 231% above IPO price

ESDS Software Solution hit the upper circuit of 10% at a record high of Rs 1,418.50, rising for the fourth straight session.

The stock now trades 230.54% above its IPO price of Rs 429.

The stock entered the bourses on 4 September 2026 at Rs 746.30, a 73.96% premium to its issue price. The ESDS Software Solution IPO, which was open for subscription from 28 August to 1 September 2026, was subscribed 135.88 times.

The IPO was entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 720 crore. The company plans to use Rs 576 crore from the proceeds to purchase and install cloud computing and other equipment and infrastructure for data centres. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, ESDS raised Rs 215.99 crore from anchor investors on 27 August 2026. The company allotted 50.34 lakh shares at Rs 429 each to 19 anchor investors.

ESDS Software Solution is an AI-enabled provider of cloud, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions in India. Its portfolio includes infrastructure-as-a-service, managed services and software-as-a-service offerings for the BFSI, government and enterprise segments.

The company's infrastructure portfolio includes co-location and data centre services, public, private, virtual private, hybrid and community cloud solutions, as well as GPU-as-a-service. It operates data centres in Airoli, Bengaluru, Nashik, Noida and Mohali, and is establishing proposed data centres in Kolkata and Sahibabad.

Government entities contributed around 27.4% of the company's revenue.

For the year ended 31 March 2026, ESDS reported consolidated net profit of Rs 120.82 crore and sales of Rs 472.21 crore.

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