Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro surges from six-week low, IMF ups Eurozone growth estimate

Euro surges from six-week low, IMF ups Eurozone growth estimate

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Euro has surged after recent losses after Eurozone inflation eased more than initially estimated in December. Final data from Eurostat showed on Monday that the harmonized index of consumer prices rose by revised 1.9% year-on-year following an increase of 2.1% in each of the previous two months. Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, also slowed to 2.3%. This capped the downside for EUR/USD pair after it tested around six-week low of 1.1600. The pair moved up impressively and currently quotes at 1.1695, up 0.58% on the day. The US dollar index has slipped well under 99 mark. Meanwhile, the IMF has said it expects Eurozone to grow at 1.3% in 2026, up from the 1.1% expansion forecast last October. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 106.20, up 0.36% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aarti Surfactants hits the roof after PAT surges to Rs 3.66 crore in Q3

Aarti Surfactants hits the roof after PAT surges to Rs 3.66 crore in Q3

Deepak Nitrite jumps on Dahej plant commissioning

Deepak Nitrite jumps on Dahej plant commissioning

Sensex slides 333 pts; IT shares lag

Sensex slides 333 pts; IT shares lag

Board of Unimech Aerospace approves JV with YBAK group

Board of Unimech Aerospace approves JV with YBAK group

Pfizer announces change in senior management

Pfizer announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateIkea Tamil Nadu Online DeliveryGold and Silver Rate Today