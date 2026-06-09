Federal Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 313.85, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.74% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 2.91% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 313.85, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 23203.25. The Sensex is at 73727.01, up 0.28%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 7.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54063.75, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 204.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 315.4, up 3% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 48.74% in last one year as compared to a 7.57% slide in NIFTY and a 2.91% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 18.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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