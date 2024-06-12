Business Standard
Forbes Precision Tools &amp; Machine Parts reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 66.14 crore
Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts reported to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 66.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 29.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 228.50 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales66.140 0 228.500 0 OPM %28.150 -22.490 - PBDT18.58-0.01 LP 51.28-0.01 LP PBT15.75-0.01 LP 39.83-0.01 LP NP10.80-0.01 LP 29.71-0.01 LP
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

