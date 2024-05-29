Business Standard
Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.25 crore
Fundviser Capital (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 361.90% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.25-0.03 LP 0.970.21 362 OPM %16.00333.33 -59.79-9.52 - PBDT0.04-0.10 LP 0.59-0.01 LP PBT0.04-0.10 LP 0.59-0.01 LP NP0-0.09 100 0.44-0.01 LP
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

