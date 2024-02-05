Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ganesh Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore
Ganesh Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.030.15 -80 OPM %-33.3373.33 -PBDT-0.010.11 PL PBT-0.010.11 PL NP00.11 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Yewale Amrutalaya's Grand Ganesh Utsav Celebration: A Profound Tribute to India's Pillars of Strength

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 103.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 40.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Cherise Heartwarming Gesture: Free 2lac Tea Distribution Daily for 10 Days at Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesh Mahotsav 2023

Deerika Hypermart Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Grand Festivities at Mall 51

INR Slips Beyond 83/$ Mark Amid Massive Strength In Greenback Overseas

UK Pound Plunges Below $1.26 Mark For First Time This Year; GBPINR Down More Than 1%

Bharti Airtel launches new stores in Kolkata

GE T&amp;D India standalone net profit rises 941.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 26.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon