Ganesh Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.03 croreGanesh Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.030.15 -80 OPM %-33.3373.33 -PBDT-0.010.11 PL PBT-0.010.11 PL NP00.11 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content