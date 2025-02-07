Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

NCC Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Bikaji Foods International Ltd and Redtape Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd lost 15.60% to Rs 3299 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7665 shares in the past one month.

NCC Ltd tumbled 12.00% to Rs 209. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Sonata Software Ltd crashed 11.62% to Rs 486.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19019 shares in the past one month.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd corrected 10.31% to Rs 656.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23414 shares in the past one month.

Redtape Ltd slipped 7.05% to Rs 168.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17130 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

H.G. Infra edges higher as JV emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 2,196-cr project

Carraro India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

Market near day's low; consumer durables shares witness bargain buying

Sonata Software hits 52-week low after weak sequential numbers

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

