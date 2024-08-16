Volumes jump at RHI Magnesita India Ltd counter

RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 86.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares Zensar Technologies Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 86.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 57.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.14% to Rs.634.20. Volumes stood at 57029 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 35.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.66% to Rs.797.05. Volumes stood at 6.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd witnessed volume of 67.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.57 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.33% to Rs.529.85. Volumes stood at 30.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 46.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.75% to Rs.1,562.10. Volumes stood at 11.2 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd recorded volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.82% to Rs.5,203.00. Volumes stood at 81995 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News