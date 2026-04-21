GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 36.00 points lower, suggesting a red opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,059.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,966.89 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 40,284.03 crore in April (till 20 April 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mixed on Tuesday amid hopes for a resolution to the Middle East conflict, even as tensions between Iran and the U.S. continue to simmer.

Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table in his own imagination into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering, Irans parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly said in a social media post.

We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield, Ghalibaf, who is also Irans top negotiator, added.

This comes after President Donald Trump on Monday said lots of bombs [will] start going off if no deal is reached before a shaky ceasefire with Tehran expires Tuesday evening, threatening Iran with overwhelming military force.

The threats come even as a U.S. delegation prepared to return to Pakistan for a potential second round of peace talks.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks slipped on Monday after tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated over the weekend.

The S&P 500 shed 0.24% to close at 7,109.14, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.26% to finish at 24,404.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.87 points, or 0.01%, settling at 49,442.56. On the flip side, the small-cap Russell 2000 rose 0.58% to 2,792.96, scoring a new closing record.

Traders remain hard-pressed to fully price in a worst-case scenario on the war given stocks recovery from near correction territory to all-time highs.

Domestic Market:

The key equity indices edged higher on Monday, extending gains for a second consecutive session, though volatility persisted amid uncertainty surrounding the West Asia conflict and the Iran-US ceasefire. The Nifty closed above the 24,350 mark, supported by PSU banks and auto stocks, while IT and metal shares remained under pressure.

The session began on a mildly positive note with intermittent buying in the morning. However, profit booking in the afternoon erased most of the intraday gains, leading to a largely flat close. Renewed tensions around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz kept global sentiment fragile.

Investors are now closely tracking the ongoing Q4 earnings season, along with movements in crude oil, gold, and the rupee for further cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 26.76 points or 0.03% to 78,520.30. The Nifty 50 index rose 11.30 points or 0.05% to 24,364.85. In the past two consecutive trading session, the Sensex, Nifty jumped 0.68% and 0.70%