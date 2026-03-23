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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests weak opening for benchmark indices

GIFT Nifty suggests weak opening for benchmark indices

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 316.5 points (or 1.36%) in early trade, signaling a weak opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,518.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,706.23 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 86,780.89 crore in March (till 20 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

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Asia-Pacific markets sold off sharply on Monday, as investors fled risk assets amid escalating conflict in the Middle East that has entered its fourth week.

 

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would obliterate Irans power plants if Tehran failed to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz a vital artery for global energy flows within 48 hours.

Iran pushed back, threatening to target energy infrastructure and desalination facilities in the Gulf if the U.S. carries out its ultimatum.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement shed 21 cents or 0.19% to $111.98 a barrel.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.96% to close at 45,577.47 and the S&P 500 fell 1.51% to end at 6,506.48 while the Nasdaq Composite futures pulled back by 2% to end at 21,647.611.

The three major indices ended last week lower, with the S&P 500 declining by more than 1.5% and falling below its 200-day moving average for the first time since May. The Dow, which saw its first four-week losing streak since 2023, and the Nasdaq each fell around 2% for the week.

Domestic Market:

The domestic market rebounded on Friday after the previous day's steep selloff. The recovery was driven by easing crude oil prices, hopes of de-escalation in Middle East tensions and value buying at lower levels. However, underlying risks remain, including persistent foreign investor selling, elevated crude prices, rising US bond yields and a weakening rupee, which hit a record low of 93 against the dollar.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 325.72 points or 0.44% to 74,532.96. The Nifty 50 index advanced 112.35 points or 0.49% to 23,114.50.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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