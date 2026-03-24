Stock Alert: Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Wipro, Persistent Systems, IRFC

Sammaan Capital and SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on 24 March 2026.

New listing:

Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (InvIT) and GSP Crop Science are set to debut on stock exchanges today. Raajmarg InvIT was subscribed 6.25 times with a revised price band of Rs 99100 per share, while GSP Crop Science was subscribed 1.61 times, with a revised price band of Rs 304320 per share.

IPO to Open:

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar, a processor and exporter of basmati rice and other FMCG products in India, operates fully integrated operations across the basmati rice value chain. The company has launched an initial public offering (IPO) entirely as a fresh issue, raising Rs 440 crore. The IPO is priced in the band of Rs 201 to Rs 212 per share.

Powerica, a power solutions company specializing in diesel generator sets for primary and backup use, has announced a public issue of Rs 1,100 crore. The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 400 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 375395 per share.

Sai Parenteral, a diversified pharmaceutical formulations company, has announced a public issue of Rs 409 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 285 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 124 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 372392 per share.

Stocks to Watch:

Wipro has launched a new Innovation Lab in South Korea under its Wipro Innovation Network (WIN), expanding local operations. The company continues to invest in talent to support South Korean clients both locally and globally.

InterGlobe Aviation said that its board has approved the appointment of Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer of the company, effective April 6. Previously, Aloke Singh served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Air India Express.

Persistent Systems said Ruchi Kulhari has been appointed as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief of Staff, and Senior Management Personnel (SMP), effective March 23.

Coal Indias board approved divestment of up to 25% in South Eastern Coalfields via OFS and fresh equity issuance up to 10% through IPO. In-principle approval given for up to 25% divestment in Mahanadi Coalfields via IPO/OFS. The board also approved a 100% corporate guarantee of Rs 3,160 Cr for subsidiary CRAULs 875 MW solar PV project. CRAUL is a JV with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam.

GR Infraprojects announced that it has received an order worth Rs 2,440.87 crore from NHAI for the construction of a greenfield section of NH-33 in Bihar.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) said that it has signed a major rupee term loan agreement with Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan (HURL) for the refinancing of its existing long-term debt of up to Rs 12,842 crore.

GNG Electronics has amended its facility agreement with ICICI Bank, raising overall limits from Rs 40 crore to Rs 72 crore. Additionally, an addendum with Axis Bank enhanced working capital facilities from Rs 44 crore to Rs 65 crore. The funds will be used to meet the companys working capital requirements.

Dredging Corporation of India said that its board approved the appointment of Captain S. Divakar as Managing Director & CEO (Additional Director Executive, Non-Independent) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company.

SEPCs board approved the acquisition of a 90% stake in Avenir International Engineers & Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, for Rs 1,530 crore. The acquisition will help SEPC expand its presence in the global oil & gas sector.

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