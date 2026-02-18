REC Ltd spurts 1.6%

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 364.35, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.91% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.87% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 364.35, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. REC Ltd has dropped around 1.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28287.4, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 364.95, up 1.61% on the day. REC Ltd is down 7.91% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.87% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

