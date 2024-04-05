Sensex (    %)
                             
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1013.7, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 110.27% in last one year as compared to a 27.81% gain in NIFTY and a 56.49% gain in the Nifty Pharma.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1013.7, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 22493.7. The Sensex is at 74161.32, down 0.09%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 9.42% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19125.2, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.33 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1016.3, up 0.72% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 110.27% in last one year as compared to a 27.81% gain in NIFTY and a 56.49% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 26.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

