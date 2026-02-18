Intellect launches eMACH.ai AI-First banking at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Intellect Design Arena announced the launch of eMACH.ai AI-First banking as part of its participation at India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The platform is purpose-built to drive inclusive banking with 550 domain-aware agents across Lending, Trade, Payments, Treasury, Wealth, Bank Operations, Customer Servicing and Complaint Management. The AI-First Banking ecosystem empowers banks to make banking invisible, intelligent, and inseparable from their daily life.

The AI-First banking ecosystem is purpose-built for Indian banks and leverages enterprise-grade knowledge to deliver high-impact applications that comply with local regulatory protocols.

Arun Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena, said: "I am extremely excited to launch the next wave in Inclusive Intelligent Banking. Banking customers are no longer limited by their resources, exposure, access, or the language they speak. We have achieved Boundaryless Banking by launching multi-lingual, Natural language based AI-First Banking for a global audience. It's here and now for everyone to experience. Indian banking has always been a global pioneer, leading with inclusive financial innovations such as UPI and the Aadhaar-enabled payment system to deliver value to the common man. We at Intellect are proud to offer an AI-first banking ecosystem that enables banks to accelerate innovation through first-principles thinking, keeping the needs of the common man at the heart of our design.

By being multilingual and natural-language-experience based, our ecosystem reaches the common man and democratises banking innovation, making it accessible to every remote banking customer. By embedding compliance into its DNA, Intellect is enabling Indian banks to transform their cost structures while delivering human-centric, auditable, and resilient AI outcomes at scale, Arun added.

