Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2026.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 February 2026.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd soared 11.62% to Rs 2308 at 10:25 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52849 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd surged 8.43% to Rs 297.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd spiked 8.11% to Rs 918. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59014 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55858 shares in the past one month.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd gained 7.16% to Rs 2306. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7341 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd spurt 6.17% to Rs 129. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News