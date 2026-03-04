Godrej Properties acquires land in Gurugram for residential project
With estimated revenue potential of Rs 4,500 cr
Godrej Properties has acquired 11.36 acres of land for residential development in Gurugram, Haryana, through an outright purchase. This project will offer residential development with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 4,500 crore, comprising a mix of premium low-rise and high-rise residencies, along with exceptional lifestyle amenities.
The plot is strategically located in Sector 63A, one of the prime sectors of Gurugram. It forms part of the Golf Course Extension Road micro-market, a major growth corridor with strong connectivity to Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, and NH-48. The micro-market has matured into a high-demand destination for residential, commercial, and retail developments.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST