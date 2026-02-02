Gokaldas Exports slides after Q3 PAT tumbles 71% YoY to Rs 15 crore

Gokaldas Exports dropped 5.82% to Rs 574.60 after the company reported 70.97% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.61 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 50.34 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations shed 0.92% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 978.65 crore during the quarter. The company stated that the India operation continues to maintain its growth momentum of 8% YoY, weathering the first full impact of US tariffs in the current quarter. AGOA uncertainty and supply chain delays impacted African businesses during the quarter.

While EBIDTA reduced by 18% YoY to Rs 96 crore, EBIDTA margin declined by 202 basis points YoY to 9.7% in Q3 FY26.

The drop in EBIDTA margin was mainly impacted mainly due to US tariff rebates. Productivity gains, strong order book and better cost management helped in absorbing the above impact to a good extent. However, the African business improved sequentially and is positioned for a good growth in the coming periods.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 26.14 crore, down by 61.17% from Rs 67.32 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, vice chairman and managing director of Gokaldas Exports, said, Our India operation delivered a growth of 8% YoY, even after absorbing the first full impact of US tariffs in this quarter, whereas apparel export from India remained flat. With a possible renewal of AGOA on the cards, there is a stronger order book for Africa improving the outlook. The EBITDA margin was tempered by US tariff, but was offset by higher productivity gain and diligent cost management measures.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 39.27% YoY to Rs 64.17 crore in 9M FY26, while revenue from operations rose 2.45% YoY to Rs 2,918.79 crore.

Gokaldas Exports is an apparel manufacturer, designing, manufacturing, and exporting a diverse range of apparel products for all seasons. The company exports to a number of the world's most prestigious fashion brands and retailers in more than 50 countries.

