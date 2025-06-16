Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Surges 3.05%

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd has added 5.03% over last one month compared to 0.44% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 1.57% drop in the SENSEX
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd gained 3.05% today to trade at Rs 1021.8. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 0.06% to quote at 597.89. The index is down 0.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd increased 2.45% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 1.28% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went down 9.14 % over last one year compared to the 5.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd has added 5.03% over last one month compared to 0.44% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 1.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13047 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64794 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1542.8 on 11 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 797.25 on 04 Mar 2025.
