Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Surges 3.05%

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Surges 3.05%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd has added 5.03% over last one month compared to 0.44% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 1.57% drop in the SENSEX

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd gained 3.05% today to trade at Rs 1021.8. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 0.06% to quote at 597.89. The index is down 0.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd increased 2.45% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 1.28% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went down 9.14 % over last one year compared to the 5.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd has added 5.03% over last one month compared to 0.44% fall in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 1.57% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13047 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64794 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1542.8 on 11 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 797.25 on 04 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies expands Data Centre portfolio

Sterlite Technologies expands Data Centre portfolio

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

INR extends downside on firm dollar overseas

INR extends downside on firm dollar overseas

Godrej Properties updates on new property development

Godrej Properties updates on new property development

Aurobindo Pharma's US arm incorporates Cresedemo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma's US arm incorporates Cresedemo Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon