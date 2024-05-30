Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GSB Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 177.42% to Rs 0.86 crore
Net Loss of GSB Finance reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 177.42% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1700.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 3.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.860.31 177 3.673.25 13 OPM %-41.86-25.81 -51.2316.00 - PBDT-0.34-0.22 -55 1.600.06 2567 PBT-0.34-0.22 -55 1.600.06 2567 NP-0.44-0.21 -110 1.260.07 1700
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Sterling Guaranty &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhan Capital &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dharani Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aravali Securities &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pacheli Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Innovative Tech Pack standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Autoriders International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jolly Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2024 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon