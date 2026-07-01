Wednesday, July 01, 2026 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST collections move up around 14% on year

GST collections move up around 14% on year

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Indias gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections moved up around 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,94,812 crore in June. Gross domestic GST revenue stood at Rs 1,34,774 crore, up 6.5 per cent from a year ago. GST collections from imports edged up 34.6 per cent to Rs 60,038 crore. After accounting for refunds, the governments net GST revenue rose 11.2 per cent to Rs 1,62,377 crore in June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Markets rebound sharply as GST collections stay strong and crude oil eases

Markets rebound sharply as GST collections stay strong and crude oil eases

Hyundai Motor India sells 51,335 units in Jun'26

Hyundai Motor India sells 51,335 units in Jun'26

Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 3,249 trucks and buses (CV>3.5T) in June'26

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 3,249 trucks and buses (CV>3.5T) in June'26

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 59,935 units in June 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 59,935 units in June 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGST Credit ChallengeSensex Outlook for July 2026Nifty Outlook for July 2026AI Driven CyberattackKPIT Tech Share PriceFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaGold SIlver ETF Falling