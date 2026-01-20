Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Oberoi Realty Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Sobha Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2026.

Oberoi Realty Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Sobha Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2026.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd crashed 14.49% to Rs 629 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25052 shares in the past one month.

 

Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 8.54% to Rs 1510.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91441 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33861 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd tumbled 8.48% to Rs 2274.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23713 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd fell 7.77% to Rs 33. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 116.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 112.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd dropped 7.26% to Rs 1384. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15977 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

