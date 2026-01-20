Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 84.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 60.02% to Rs 164.85 crore

Net profit of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 84.28% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.02% to Rs 164.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales164.85103.02 60 OPM %32.7624.94 -PBDT52.4624.69 112 PBT44.6020.49 118 NP31.6617.18 84

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

