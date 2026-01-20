Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 84.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.02% to Rs 164.85 crore

Net profit of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 84.28% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.02% to Rs 164.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.164.85103.0232.7624.9452.4624.6944.6020.4931.6617.18

