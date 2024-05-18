Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 372.69 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 5.20% to Rs 198.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 188.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.51% to Rs 1348.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1355.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co rose 1.64% to Rs 66.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 372.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.