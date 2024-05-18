Business Standard
Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 3.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 22.42 crore
Net profit of Shilp Gravures declined 3.95% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 46.22% to Rs 11.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 87.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.4222.08 2 87.4887.20 0 OPM %11.0615.13 -13.2616.75 - PBDT4.123.41 21 19.6715.48 27 PBT2.872.21 30 14.8310.69 39 NP1.461.52 -4 11.427.81 46
First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

