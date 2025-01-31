Business Standard

Gulshan Polyols Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Pokarna Ltd, Palash Securities Ltd, Suven Life Sciences Ltd and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 January 2025.

Gulshan Polyols Ltd spiked 19.31% to Rs 196.75 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 75865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14563 shares in the past one month.

 

Pokarna Ltd surged 15.09% to Rs 1292.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20690 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16124 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd soared 11.46% to Rs 152.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 902 shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd advanced 11.16% to Rs 129.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 63594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52872 shares in the past one month.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd rose 10.61% to Rs 73.94. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nifty above 23,400, Sensex spurts 485 pts; VIX tumbles 5.76%

Automated & Intelligent Machine-Aided road Construction is a step in right direction

Waaree Energies surges after multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 493 cr

Prime Minister says Government moving forward in mission mode towards comprehensive development

Benchmarks trade with major gains; realty shares rally for 4th day

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

