Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Hatsun Agro Product consolidated net profit rises 3.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 2590.28 crore

Net profit of Hatsun Agro Product rose 3.56% to Rs 135.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 2590.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2375.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2590.282375.06 9 OPM %13.9313.91 -PBDT321.37286.62 12 PBT184.24175.58 5 NP135.19130.54 4

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

