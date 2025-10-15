HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 3.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.59% to Rs 18871.23 croreNet profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 3.01% to Rs 448.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 435.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.59% to Rs 18871.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16613.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18871.2316613.72 14 OPM %1.67-1.86 -PBDT471.48-30.20 LP PBT471.48-30.20 LP NP448.29435.18 3
