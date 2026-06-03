Hexaware Technologies inks strategic collaboration with HBSUK

Hexaware Technologies announced a strategic collaboration with UK-based healthcare services provider HBSUK to enhance the latter's workforce management proposition.

The collaboration will enable the digitization of recruitment and onboarding processes through a secure portal, allowing clinicians to submit credentials, identity documents and right-to-work evidence online.

HBSUK has implemented the workforce management solution on Journey36's cloud-based App36 platform in partnership with Hexaware. The platform leverages multiple large language models to accelerate development, deployment and ongoing configuration, while Axonyx.ai provides AI governance capabilities to support responsible and compliant use of artificial intelligence across healthcare operations.

Additional features, including rota management, payment reconciliation and enhancements to HBSUK's contact centre operations, are scheduled for rollout in June.

The ability to respond to our business needs and core workflows with such speed has been a key highlight of this collaboration, said Keith Misson, CEO of HBSUK. "By working together to design systems that truly fit our operations, we are better positioned to support healthcare providers across the UK.

Commenting on the development, R. Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director of Hexaware Technologies, said, "Through our collaborative engineering approach, we are helping healthcare organizations streamline complex workflows and deliver measurable operational agility."

Clinician onboarding often involves fragmented systems and multiple manual verification steps, said Shantanu Baruah, President & Global Head, Healthcare, Life Sciences & Insurance of Hexaware Technologies, adding that by bringing these processes together on a single AI-enabled platform, healthcare organizations gain a more scalable and transparent way to manage clinician workforce operations.

Hexaware Technologies is a global digital and technology services company. It serves a diverse range of customers, including 30+ Fortune 500 organizations.

On a consolidated basis, reported profit declined 9.1% YoY to Rs 291.6 crore in Q4CY25, compared with Rs 320.7 crore in Q4CY24. On a sequential basis, reported profit fell 21.2% QoQ from Rs 369.9 crore in Q3CY25. Revenue in rupee terms rose 10.3% YoY to Rs 3,478.2 crore in Q4CY25, compared with Rs 3,154.4 crore in Q4CY24. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue was marginally lower by 0.2% from Rs 3,483.6 crore in Q3CY25.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies fell 2.26% to close at Rs 537.45 on the BSE.

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