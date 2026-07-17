Hindustan Copper Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.55, down 0.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 46.8% in last one year as compared to a 2.78% slide in NIFTY and a 31% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 482.55, down 0.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 24273.6. The Sensex is at 77983.71, up 1.03%.Hindustan Copper Ltd has lost around 5.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12495.9, down 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.29 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News