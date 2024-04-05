Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 3.39%, Gains for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 324.6, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 227.88% in last one year as compared to a 27.83% gain in NIFTY and a 57.53% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 324.6, up 3.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 22497.4. The Sensex is at 74196.71, down 0.04%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has added around 15.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8684.45, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 148.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 149.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 326.25, up 3.67% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 99.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

