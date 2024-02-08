Sensex (    %)
                        
Hindusthan National Glass &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 44.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 4.75% to Rs 617.43 crore
Net profit of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 44.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 617.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 589.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales617.43589.46 5 OPM %9.652.41 -PBDT67.3216.94 297 PBT44.69-7.64 LP NP44.58-7.64 LP
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

