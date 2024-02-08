Sales rise 4.75% to Rs 617.43 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reported to Rs 44.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 617.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 589.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.617.43589.469.652.4167.3216.9444.69-7.6444.58-7.64