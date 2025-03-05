Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindware Home Innovation gains after incorporating WOS

Hindware Home Innovation gains after incorporating WOS

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Hindware Home Innovation added 1.37% to Rs 195.40 after the company announced that it had incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) named HHIL.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, issued the Certificate of Incorporation for HHIL on 4 March 2025.

HHIL has been incorporated to engage in the business of consumer products, including kitchen appliances and other consumer electronics. The subsidiary will primarily focus on the sale of these products through dealers, distributors, collaborators, and both retail and online channels.

The paid-up share capital of HHIL is Rs 1 crore, divided into 50,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 per share. Hindware Home Innovation will hold 100% of the paid-up share capital of the subsidiary.

 

The authorized share capital of HHIL stands at Rs 10 crore, divided into 5,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

As a wholly owned subsidiary, HHIL is classified as a related party to Hindware Home Innovation. Other than the aforementioned details, the promoter/promoter group and group companies have no interest in the transaction.

Also Read

South Africa vs New Zealand live score and match updates today

SA vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: Ngidi gets the breakthrough; Young departs

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market Highlights: Nifty snaps 10-day losing streak, ends near 22,350; Sensex rallies 740 pts

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE news: Cabinet approves development of 12.9 km Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway project

Women

70% of women entrepreneurs start businesses from self-motivation: Study

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues contempt notice to Punjab for not implementing pension scheme

Hindware Home Innovation is engaged in the business of selling and trading consumer appliances and retail businesses.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 17.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 4.53 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 14.2% YoY to Rs 594.23 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with major gains; European mkt advance

Barometers trade with major gains; European mkt advance

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

JSW Steel receives ResponsibleSteel™ Certification for four manufacturing sites

Avanti Feeds jumps 15% in three days

Avanti Feeds jumps 15% in three days

Markolines Pavement spurts on securing Rs 3-cr order

Markolines Pavement spurts on securing Rs 3-cr order

NSE SME Balaji Phosphates' IPO ends with 1.20 times subscription

NSE SME Balaji Phosphates' IPO ends with 1.20 times subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo T4x launch TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon