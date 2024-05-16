Business Standard
Honeywell Automation soars after Q4 PAT jumps 32% YoY

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Honeywell Automation India jumped 4.58% to Rs 51469 after the company reported 32.3% rise in 148.2 crore on a 11.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 950.7 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.
Total operating expenditure during the period rose by 9.8% year-over-year to Rs 780.80 crore.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 197.3 crore, up by 30.2% from Rs 151.5 crore in Q4 FY23.
For FY24, Honeywell Automation has reported net profit and revenue of Rs 501.40 crore (up 14.5% YoY) and Rs 4,058.20 crore (up 17.7% YoY), respectively.
Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.
First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

